    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 243 / 2021

12/17/2021 | 04:29am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1097 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 610 554 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 459 647 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 213 B 9 519 M 9 519 M
Net income 2021 15 243 M 682 M 682 M
Net Debt 2021 116 B 5 167 M 5 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 433 B 19 359 M 19 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 809,00 CZK
Average target price 801,85 CZK
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.55.92%19 359
NEXTERA ENERGY19.55%180 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.18%80 427
ENEL S.P.A.-19.67%76 369
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.66%71 590
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.57%68 957