CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 244 / 2020

Financials CZK USD Sales 2020 219 B 10 269 M 10 269 M Net income 2020 16 095 M 754 M 754 M Net Debt 2020 153 B 7 184 M 7 184 M P/E ratio 2020 17,1x Yield 2020 8,71% Capitalization 255 B 11 867 M 11 971 M EV / Sales 2020 1,87x EV / Sales 2021 1,94x Nbr of Employees 31 900 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 556,57 CZK Last Close Price 477,00 CZK Spread / Highest target 48,4% Spread / Average Target 16,7% Spread / Lowest Target -8,18% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CEZ, A. S. -6.38% 11 867 NEXTERA ENERGY 23.74% 146 754 ENEL S.P.A. 13.76% 99 398 IBERDROLA, S.A. 22.66% 83 531 ORSTED A/S 54.57% 73 077 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.99% 67 789