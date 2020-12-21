Log in
CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 12/18
498 CZK   +1.01%
498 CZK   +1.01%
02:49aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 246 / 2020
PU
01:29aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 21/12/2020
PU
12/18CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 245 / 2020
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 246 / 2020

12/21/2020 | 02:49am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1086 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 406 191 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1104 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 761 858 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 10 209 M 10 209 M
Net income 2020 16 095 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2020 153 B 7 142 M 7 142 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 8,34%
Capitalization 267 B 12 461 M 12 425 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 31 900
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 556,57 CZK
Last Close Price 498,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-2.26%12 461
NEXTERA ENERGY23.08%145 971
ENEL S.P.A.15.38%101 423
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.29%85 493
ORSTED A/S61.18%76 683
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.98%66 472
