CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 246 / 2020

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1086 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 406 191 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1104 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 761 858 MWh
