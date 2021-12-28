CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 249 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in operation
Turbine generator output - 1097 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 900 541 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in operation
Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 751 134 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 08:56:07 UTC.