Information on parameters at Unit 1:
- Unit is in the operation
- Turbine generator output - 1093 MWe
- Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 832 877 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
- Unit is in the operation
- Turbine generator output - 1091 MWe
- Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 8 038 900 MWh
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 08:38:44 UTC.