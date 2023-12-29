Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 859 214 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1088 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 8 065 081 MWh

