CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 26 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1088 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 991 948 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1104 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 005 704 MWh
Marek Sviták , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Temelín
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:58:03 UTC.