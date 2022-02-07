CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 26 / 2022

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 974 887 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1103 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 979 181 MWh
Disclaimer
