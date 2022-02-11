CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 30 / 2022

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 211 B 9 939 M 9 939 M Net income 2021 12 142 M 573 M 573 M Net Debt 2021 119 B 5 623 M 5 623 M P/E ratio 2021 35,2x Yield 2021 4,88% Capitalization 460 B 21 726 M 21 726 M EV / Sales 2021 2,75x EV / Sales 2022 2,57x Nbr of Employees 27 200 Free-Float - Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 859,50 CZK Average target price 869,45 CZK Spread / Average Target 1,16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 3.93% 21 726 NEXTERA ENERGY -19.18% 150 417 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.18% 80 558 ENEL S.P.A. -8.08% 75 272 SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.73% 72 151 IBERDROLA, S.A. -8.24% 68 283