CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 32 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2020 216 B 10 209 M 10 209 M Net income 2020 16 787 M 794 M 794 M Net Debt 2020 167 B 7 913 M 7 913 M P/E ratio 2020 18,0x Yield 2020 7,87% Capitalization 289 B 13 662 M 13 676 M EV / Sales 2020 2,11x EV / Sales 2021 2,08x Nbr of Employees 31 900 Free-Float 28,6%

Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish

Consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 571,26 CZK Last Close Price 540,00 CZK Spread / Highest target 31,1% Spread / Average Target 5,79% Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%

Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CEZ, A. S. 4.85% 13 662 NEXTERA ENERGY 7.75% 162 924 ENEL S.P.A. 2.28% 104 384 IBERDROLA, S.A. -8.08% 80 838 ORSTED A/S -14.92% 72 505 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.90% 69 072