CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 32 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1086 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 200 694 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 217 599 MWh
