CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 34 / 2022

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1088 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 238 556 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1095 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 243 988 MWh
