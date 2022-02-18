Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 02/17
852 CZK   -0.47%
02:31aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 35 / 2022
PU
02/17CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 17/2/2022
PU
02/17CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 34 / 2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 35 / 2022

02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1093 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 264 821 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1101 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 270 378 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 9 813 M 9 813 M
Net income 2021 12 142 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2021 119 B 5 552 M 5 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 4,92%
Capitalization 456 B 21 266 M 21 266 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float 28,6%
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 852,00 CZK
Average target price 869,45 CZK
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.3.02%21 266
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.42%147 612
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.14%76 523
ENEL S.P.A.-7.61%75 208
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.19%68 749
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.57%66 857