CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 35 / 2022

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1093 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 264 821 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1101 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 270 378 MWh
