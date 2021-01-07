CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 4 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1084 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 156 598 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 158 607 MWh

