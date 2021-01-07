Log in
CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 01/06
518 CZK   +0.39%
04:22aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 4 / 2021
PU
02:35aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/1/2021
PU
01/06CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 3 / 2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 4 / 2021

01/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1084 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 156 598 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 158 607 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:21:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 218 B 10 270 M 10 270 M
Net income 2020 16 882 M 795 M 795 M
Net Debt 2020 169 B 7 975 M 7 975 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 8,02%
Capitalization 277 B 13 018 M 13 059 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 31 900
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 555,39 CZK
Last Close Price 518,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.0.58%13 018
NEXTERA ENERGY1.66%146 480
ENEL S.P.A.1.44%104 779
ORSTED A/S4.10%89 770
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%88 182
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.98%66 052
