CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 4 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2020 218 B 10 270 M 10 270 M Net income 2020 16 882 M 795 M 795 M Net Debt 2020 169 B 7 975 M 7 975 M P/E ratio 2020 17,3x Yield 2020 8,02% Capitalization 277 B 13 018 M 13 059 M EV / Sales 2020 2,05x EV / Sales 2021 1,99x Nbr of Employees 31 900 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 555,39 CZK Last Close Price 518,00 CZK Spread / Highest target 36,7% Spread / Average Target 7,22% Spread / Lowest Target -15,4% Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CEZ, A. S. 0.58% 13 018 NEXTERA ENERGY 1.66% 146 480 ENEL S.P.A. 1.44% 104 779 ORSTED A/S 4.10% 89 770 IBERDROLA, S.A. 4.53% 88 182 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.98% 66 052