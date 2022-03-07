Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 04:58:43 am
783.75 CZK   -4.42%
04:49aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 46 / 2022
PU
01:29aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 7/3/2022
PU
03/04CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 45 / 2022
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 46 / 2022

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1095 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 712 942 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1104 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 720 490 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 8 941 M 8 941 M
Net income 2021 10 589 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2021 119 B 5 059 M 5 059 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 439 B 18 647 M 18 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-0.85%18 647
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.09%157 432
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%80 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.46%71 650
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.27%67 025
ENEL S.P.A.-19.53%62 887