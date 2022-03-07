CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 46 / 2022

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1095 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 712 942 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1104 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 720 490 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.