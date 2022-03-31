Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
03/31 04:23:39 am EDT
919 CZK   +5.27%
04:16aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 64 / 2022
PU
01:36aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 31/3/2022
PU
03/30CEZ A S : ČEZ fixed the price of its inaugural sustainability-linked notes
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 64 / 2022

03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 344 733 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 353 607 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 11 439 M 11 439 M
Net income 2022 37 339 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
Net Debt 2022 121 B 5 507 M 5 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 481 B 21 976 M 21 976 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 28,6%
