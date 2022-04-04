CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 66 / 2022

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 450 463 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1100 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 459 351 MWh
Disclaimer
