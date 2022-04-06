Log in
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 68 / 2022
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 06/04/2022
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 67 / 2022
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 68 / 2022

04/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1097 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 503 304 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1097 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 512 167 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 11 228 M 11 228 M
Net income 2022 37 339 M 1 675 M 1 675 M
Net Debt 2022 121 B 5 406 M 5 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 514 B 23 040 M 23 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 957,00 CZK
Average target price 915,08 CZK
Spread / Average Target -4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
