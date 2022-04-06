CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 68 / 2022

Financials CZK USD Sales 2022 250 B 11 228 M 11 228 M Net income 2022 37 339 M 1 675 M 1 675 M Net Debt 2022 121 B 5 406 M 5 406 M P/E ratio 2022 13,1x Yield 2022 5,58% Capitalization 514 B 23 040 M 23 040 M EV / Sales 2022 2,53x EV / Sales 2023 2,40x Nbr of Employees 28 000 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 957,00 CZK Average target price 915,08 CZK Spread / Average Target -4,38% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 5.56% 23 040 NEXTERA ENERGY -7.53% 168 195 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 6.57% 86 067 SOUTHERN COMPANY 6.62% 77 524 IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.72% 70 056 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 9.59% 69 191