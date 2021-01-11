CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/1/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 504 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 357 316 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany
