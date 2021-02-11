Log in
CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 02/10
534 CZK   0.00%
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/2/2021

02/11/2021 | 01:31am EST
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on thermal and power effect, Reactor power is 99,2 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 468 060 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
