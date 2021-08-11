Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 08/10
621 CZK   -1.27%
07:47aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/8/2021
PU
08/10CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 153 / 2021
PU
08/10CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 10/8/2021
PU
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/8/2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 485 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 479 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 485 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 488 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 8 738 550 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

CEZ a.s. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 201 B 9 283 M 9 283 M
Net income 2021 17 942 M 828 M 828 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 6 025 M 6 025 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 6,56%
Capitalization 333 B 15 340 M 15 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.20.58%15 340
NEXTERA ENERGY4.38%157 980
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%92 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.75%82 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.16%73 562
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.57%69 046