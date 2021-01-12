Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  CEZ, a. s.    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/12 03:00:47 am
547 CZK   0.00%
02:24aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 12/1/2021
PU
01/11CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 6 / 2021
PU
01/11CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/1/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 12/1/2021

01/12/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 503 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 506 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 393 321MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:23:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
02:24aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 12/1/2021
PU
01/11CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 6 / 2021
PU
01/11CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/1/2021
PU
01/08CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 5 / 2021
PU
01/08CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 8/1/2021
PU
01/07CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 4 / 2021
PU
01/07CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/1/2021
PU
01/06CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 3 / 2021
PU
01/06CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 6/1/2021
PU
01/05CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 2 / 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 218 B 10 101 M 10 101 M
Net income 2020 16 882 M 782 M 782 M
Net Debt 2020 169 B 7 841 M 7 841 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 7,60%
Capitalization 293 B 13 582 M 13 561 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 31 900
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 561,95 CZK
Last Close Price 547,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.6.21%13 582
NEXTERA ENERGY3.29%158 940
ENEL S.P.A.8.00%111 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.07%93 824
ORSTED A/S8.69%93 487
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.65%66 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ