    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 07/26
591 CZK   -0.17%
01:20aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 27/7/2021
PU
07/26CEZ A S : Czech government, CEZ to sign memorandum on EV battery plant
RE
07/26CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 142 / 2021
PU
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 27/7/2021

07/27/2021 | 01:20am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 483 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 480 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 485 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 490 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 8 043 329 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

CEZ a.s. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
