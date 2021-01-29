Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  CEZ, a. s.    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 01/28
522 CZK   -0.95%
01:18aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 29/1/2021
PU
01/28China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender
RE
01/28CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 28/1/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 29/1/2021

01/29/2021 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 493 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 002 955 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
01:18aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 29/1/2021
PU
01/28China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender
RE
01/28CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 28/1/2021
PU
01/27Czech parties agree China should not take part in nuclear tender
RE
01/27CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 18 / 2021
PU
01/27CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 27/1/2021
PU
01/26CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 17 / 2021
PU
01/26CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 26/1/2021
PU
01/25CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 16 / 2021
PU
01/25CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 25/1/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 217 B 10 085 M 10 085 M
Net income 2020 16 825 M 781 M 781 M
Net Debt 2020 167 B 7 762 M 7 762 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 8,06%
Capitalization 279 B 13 010 M 12 967 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 31 900
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 577,53 CZK
Last Close Price 522,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.1.36%13 010
NEXTERA ENERGY3.94%157 098
ENEL S.P.A.-0.42%101 314
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.35%84 192
ORSTED A/S-6.71%79 280
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.16%67 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ