CEZ a s : Information on reduced prices for charging due to waiver of VAT.

24. 11. 2021 Elektromobility Information on reduced prices for charging due to waiver of VAT. On the basis of the decision on the waiver of value added tax due to an extraordinary event, we are reducing all prices for charging by the amount of VAT from 1st November 2021 to 31st December 2021.

Dear customers,

based on the decision of the waiver of value added tax due to an extraordinary event, Minister of Finance has decided to waive the value added tax for the supply of electricity or gas for November and December 2021 pursuant to Section 260(1)(b) of Act No. 280/2009 Coll., the Tax Code, as amended. We are reducing all prices for charging electric vehicles by the amount of VAT from 1 November 2021 to 31 December 2021.

In this context, there will be some changes to the billing and invoicing charging EVs, which are summarised below:

All customers who have registered with us before the end of October 2021, their billing period end on 31 October and will be invoiced for this ending period (i.e. until the end of October) including VAT at 21%. For the November and December charges, VAT remission will already be applied. For customers who have registered and will register during November, the billing period will automatically be set to end on November 30th. Newly registered customers will now have their first billing period end at the end of each calendar month (previously the end of the billing period was a rolling one, depending on the date of registration in the system). All customers can now carry over unused credit to the next billing period. Therefore, customers do not need to worry about risking the loss of unused credit by shortening the first billing period, which will end at the end of the month and not on a rolling basis one month after their registration. This only applies to tariffs that include a flat rate payment.

The VAT deduction will be automatically included in the invoices for November and December.

Thank you for using our services and we wish you many happy miles with our energy.

Your Electromobility Team