    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/24 06:46:47 am
731.5 CZK   +0.90%
CEZ A S : Information on reduced prices for charging due to waiver of VAT.
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 226 / 2021
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 24/11/2021
PU
CEZ a s : Information on reduced prices for charging due to waiver of VAT.

11/24/2021 | 06:40am EST
24. 11. 2021 Information on reduced prices for charging due to waiver of VAT.

On the basis of the decision on the waiver of value added tax due to an extraordinary event, we are reducing all prices for charging by the amount of VAT from 1st November 2021 to 31st December 2021.

Dear customers,

based on the decision of the waiver of value added tax due to an extraordinary event, Minister of Finance has decided to waive the value added tax for the supply of electricity or gas for November and December 2021 pursuant to Section 260(1)(b) of Act No. 280/2009 Coll., the Tax Code, as amended. We are reducing all prices for charging electric vehicles by the amount of VAT from 1 November 2021 to 31 December 2021.

In this context, there will be some changes to the billing and invoicing charging EVs, which are summarised below:

  1. All customers who have registered with us before the end of October 2021, their billing period end on 31 October and will be invoiced for this ending period (i.e. until the end of October) including VAT at 21%. For the November and December charges, VAT remission will already be applied.
  2. For customers who have registered and will register during November, the billing period will automatically be set to end on November 30th.
  3. Newly registered customers will now have their first billing period end at the end of each calendar month (previously the end of the billing period was a rolling one, depending on the date of registration in the system).
  4. All customers can now carry over unused credit to the next billing period. Therefore, customers do not need to worry about risking the loss of unused credit by shortening the first billing period, which will end at the end of the month and not on a rolling basis one month after their registration. This only applies to tariffs that include a flat rate payment.

The VAT deduction will be automatically included in the invoices for November and December.

Thank you for using our services and we wish you many happy miles with our energy.

Your Electromobility Team

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
CEZ A S : Information on reduced prices for charging due to waiver of VAT.
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 226 / 2021
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 24/11/2021
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 225 / 2021
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 23/11/2021
PU
CEZ A S : Group signs EUR 300 million Loan Agreement with EIB
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 22/11/2021
PU
CEZ, a. s. agreed to acquire BELECTRIC Solar & Battery Holding GmbH from RWE Renewables..
CI
CEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 223 / 2021
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 212 B 9 394 M 9 394 M
Net income 2021 17 642 M 780 M 780 M
Net Debt 2021 120 B 5 311 M 5 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 388 B 17 151 M 17 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float 28,6%
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 725,00 CZK
Average target price 743,84 CZK
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.40.78%17 151
NEXTERA ENERGY13.17%171 314
ENEL S.P.A.-16.54%79 067
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.03%77 504
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.19%69 843
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.57%66 778