CEZ a s : Interest Payment Notice

Prague, 1 October 2021

ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)

Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended

ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice

ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 4 October 2021 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:

Aggregate Nominal Amount: USD 266,002,000.00

Maturity: 3 April 2022

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ISIN: XS0764313614, US157214AA57

Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annually

Interest rate: 4.25% p.a.

Interest Amount: USD 5,652,542.50