CEZ a s : Interest Payment Notice

Prague, 16 August 2022

ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)

Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended

ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice

ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 17 August 2022 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:

Aggregate Nominal Amount: JPY 11,500,000,000

Maturity: 17 February 2023

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ISIN: XS0592280217

Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annual

Interest rate: 2.16% p.a.

Interest Amount: JPY 124,200,000