CEZ a s : Interest Payment Notice

Prague, 16 August 2022
ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)
Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended
ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice
ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 17 August 2022 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:
Aggregate Nominal Amount: JPY 11,500,000,000
Maturity: 17 February 2023
Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange
ISIN: XS0592280217
Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annual
Interest rate: 2.16% p.a.
Interest Amount: JPY 124,200,000
