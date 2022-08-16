Log in
CEZ a s : Interest Payment Notice

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Prague, 16 August 2022

ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)

Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended

ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice

ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 17 August 2022 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:

Aggregate Nominal Amount: JPY 11,500,000,000

Maturity: 17 February 2023

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ISIN: XS0592280217

Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annual

Interest rate: 2.16% p.a.

Interest Amount: JPY 124,200,000

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
