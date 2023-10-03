Prague, 3 October 2023
ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)
Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended
ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice
ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 4 October 2023 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:
Aggregate Nominal Amount: USD 300,000,000.00
Maturity: 3 April 2042
Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange
ISIN: XS0764314695, US157214AB31
Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annually
Interest rate: 5.625% p.a.
Interest Amount: USD 8,437,500.01
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 11:27:11 UTC.