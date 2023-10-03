Prague, 3 October 2023

ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)

Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended

ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice

ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 4 October 2023 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:

Aggregate Nominal Amount: USD 300,000,000.00

Maturity: 3 April 2042

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ISIN: XS0764314695, US157214AB31

Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annually

Interest rate: 5.625% p.a.

Interest Amount: USD 8,437,500.01