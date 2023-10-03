Prague, 3 October 2023

ČEZ, a. s. (Identification number 45274649)

Information Obligation within the meaning of §120c Act No 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended

ČEZ, a. s. - Interest Payment Notice

ČEZ, a. s. announces that on 4 October 2023 it will pay regular semi-annual interest payment for the following bond issue:

Aggregate Nominal Amount: USD 300,000,000.00

Maturity: 3 April 2042

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ISIN: XS0764314695, US157214AB31

Interest Payment Frequency: semi-annually

Interest rate: 5.625% p.a.

Interest Amount: USD 8,437,500.01

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 11:27:11 UTC.