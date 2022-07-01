CEZ a s : Labeling electrical energy 2021 - production and supply mix EN

Financials CZK USD Sales 2022 269 B 11 360 M 11 360 M Net income 2022 43 276 M 1 830 M 1 830 M Net Debt 2022 114 B 4 812 M 4 812 M P/E ratio 2022 12,6x Yield 2022 5,51% Capitalization 571 B 24 122 M 24 122 M EV / Sales 2022 2,55x EV / Sales 2023 2,25x Nbr of Employees 28 000 Free-Float 28,8% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 1 063,00 CZK Average target price 1 089,94 CZK Spread / Average Target 2,53% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 33.74% 24 122 NEXTERA ENERGY -17.03% 152 170 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 2.20% 82 541 SOUTHERN COMPANY 3.05% 75 769 IBERDROLA, S.A. -4.94% 65 731 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 1.59% 64 819