CEZ a s : Labeling electrical energy 2021 - production and supply mix EN
ELECTRICITY LABELING 2021
Mix of the producer: ČEZ, a. s.
Coal
26.87 %
Nuclear
64.02 %
Gas
5.78 %
Renewables
3.33 %
o/w
water
2.19 %
Wind
0.00 %
biomass
1.14 %
solar
0.00 %
other
0.00 %
Total
100.00 %
Renewables;
Gas; 5.78%
3.33%
Coal; 26.87%
Nuclear; 64.02%
Emissions (in tons)
CO2
11 709 238.80
(= allowances)
NOx
8 419.69
SOx
3 699.08
CO
2 879.85
TZL
491.62
Burnt nuclear fuel (in tons)
Production
71.74
Passed to SÚRAO
0.00
Radioactive waste (in tons)
Produced and passed to SÚRAO
382
ELECTRICITY LABELING 2021
Mix of the supplier: ČEZ Prodej, a.s., a ČEZ ESCO, a.s.
Coal
35.84 %
Nuclear
44.94 %
Gas
12.48 %
Renewables
4.27 %
Other
2.46 %
Secondary
0.01 %
Total
100.00 %
Renewables;
4.27%
Other; 2.46%
Coal; 35.84%
Nuclear; 44.94%
Gas; 12.48%
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:32:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
