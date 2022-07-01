Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:10 2022-07-01 am EDT
963.50 CZK   -12.88%
11:33aCEZ A S : Labeling electrical energy 2021 - production and supply mix EN
PU
06:23aCEZ A S : Sustainability linked financing framework
PU
06:23aCEZ A S : Membership of associations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEZ a s : Labeling electrical energy 2021 - production and supply mix EN

07/01/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELECTRICITY LABELING 2021

Mix of the producer: ČEZ, a. s.

Coal

26.87 %

Nuclear

64.02 %

Gas

5.78 %

Renewables

3.33 %

o/w

water

2.19 %

Wind

0.00 %

biomass

1.14 %

solar

0.00 %

other

0.00 %

Total

100.00 %

Renewables;

Gas; 5.78%

3.33%

Coal; 26.87%

Nuclear; 64.02%

Emissions (in tons)

CO2

11 709 238.80

(= allowances)

NOx

8 419.69

SOx

3 699.08

CO

2 879.85

TZL

491.62

Burnt nuclear fuel (in tons)

Production

71.74

Passed to SÚRAO

0.00

Radioactive waste (in tons)

Produced and passed to SÚRAO

382

1

ELECTRICITY LABELING 2021

Mix of the supplier: ČEZ Prodej, a.s., a ČEZ ESCO, a.s.

Coal

35.84 %

Nuclear

44.94 %

Gas

12.48 %

Renewables

4.27 %

Other

2.46 %

Secondary

0.01 %

Total

100.00 %

Renewables;

4.27%

Other; 2.46%

Coal; 35.84%

Nuclear; 44.94%

Gas; 12.48%

2

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEZ, A. S.
11:33aCEZ A S : Labeling electrical energy 2021 - production and supply mix EN
PU
06:23aCEZ A S : Sustainability linked financing framework
PU
06:23aCEZ A S : Membership of associations
PU
07/01CEZ, A. S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01CEZ, A. S. : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
06/30CEZ GROUP 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT : CEZ reduced emissions, water consumption and waste ..
PU
06/30CEZ A S : Group Sustainability Report 2021 (PDF)
PU
06/29CEZ A S : Outcomes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ČEZ, a. s., held on..
PU
06/29CEZ A S : Articles of Association of ČEZ, a. s., Effective From June 30, 2022
PU
06/29CEZ A S : The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., Held on June 28 and 29, 2022, Approved A..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 269 B 11 360 M 11 360 M
Net income 2022 43 276 M 1 830 M 1 830 M
Net Debt 2022 114 B 4 812 M 4 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 571 B 24 122 M 24 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 063,00 CZK
Average target price 1 089,94 CZK
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.33.74%24 122
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.03%152 170
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.20%82 541
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.05%75 769
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.94%65 731
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.59%64 819