CEZ a s : Membership of associations

Membership in Selected Professional Associations, Societies, and Cooperation Partnerships
The activities of associations are typically aimed at promoting the interests of members and improving the quality of the profession. The objectives supported include education, research, or representation of the profession in the public and international field. Such activities are very useful and are fully in line with legislation. However, in addition to its undeniable benefits, membership of associations also has its risks. Particularly in those groups which bring together representatives of competing companies. Like the notorious cartel agreements between competitors, decisions by associations encouraging members to coordinate their market behavior are prohibited by law. In particular, the most serious offenses are the coordination of prices of goods and services, the disaggregation of markets, including agreements to manipulate public procurement, and the restriction of generation volumes.
The competition compliance group of the legal services unit is currently carrying out specialized training to prevent these risks. Representatives of CEZ Group companies in associations including our competitors in the affected markets are addressed.
Czechia
Nuclear Energy Agency-NEA (ÚJV Řež)
AKU-BAT CZ (ČEZ)
Czech Energy Alliance (OSC)
U.S. institutions by means of agreements between nuclear regulators-NRC-SÚJB and ministries-USDOE-MIT CR (ÚJV Řež)
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants-ACCA (ČEZ) Association of Certified Fraud Examiners-ACFE (ČEZ)
Association of Energy Auditors-Energy Specialists (ČEZ Teplárenská)
Association of Energy Managers-AEM (ČEZ, ČEZ Energetické služby, OSC)
Association of Corrosion Engineers (ČEZ)
Czech Critical Infrastructure Association-AKI CR (ČEZ)
Association of Lifting Equipment Professionals (ČEZ)
Pressure Equipment Workers Association (ČEZ)
Association for the Development of Collective Bargaining and Labor Relations (ČEZ, Severočeské doly)
Association for the Utilization of Coal Combustion Products-ASVEP (ČEZ Energetické produkty)
Czech Heat Pump Association (ČEZ)
Association of Providers of Energy Services-APES (ENESA)
Social Responsibility Association (ČEZ)
Association of Technical Diagnosticians of Czechia (ČEZ)
Association of High Voltage Testing Laboratories (ČEZ, Energotrans)
Atomic Energy Research-AER (ČEZ)
BlueRe m.a. (ČEZ)
Business for Society (ČEZ)
Accumulation and Photovoltaics Guild-CAFT (ČEZ ESCO) Center of city of the future CIIRC ČVUT (ČEZ ESCO)
CIRED - International Conference on Electricity Distribution (ČEZ Distribuce)
COGEN Czech Society for Combined Heat and Power Generation (ČEZ Energo, ČEZ ESCO) Compliance Academy-CA Club (ČEZ)
Corporate Governance Institute-CGI (ČEZ)
CZ Biom-Czech Biomass Association (Energocentrum Jindřichův Hradec)
CZ.NIC, z. s. p. o. (Telco Pro Services)
Czech Risk Management Association-CZRMA (ČEZ)
Czech Smart City Cluster (ČEZ ESCO)
Czech Agency for Standardization -ČAS (ČEZ, ČEZ Distribuce, MARTIA)
Czech Archives Association (ČEZ)
Czech Association for Financial Management-CAFIN (PRODECO)
Czech Association of Local Distribution System Operators (ČEZ Energetické služby, ČEZ LDS s.r.o.) Czech Treasury Association (Severočeské doly, Energotrans)
Czech Compliance Association (ČEZ Plant, Severočeské doly) Czech Photovoltaic Association (ČEZ)
Czech Chamber of Authorized Engineers and Technicians in the Construction Business-ČKAIT (ČEZ,
AZ KLIMA)
Czech Management Association (ČEZ, DOMAT)
Czech Membrane Platform (ČEZ)
Czech Nuclear Society (ČEZ, OSC)
Czech Business Council for Sustainable Development-CBCSD (ČEZ)
Czech Green Building Council-CZGBC (ČEZ ESCO)
Czech Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ČEZ)
Czech Construction Law Society (ČEZ)
Czech Society for Maintenance-ČSPÚ (ČEZ)
Czech Wind Energy Association (ČEZ Obnovitelné zdroje)
Czech Nuclear Forum (OSC)
Czech Calibration Association (ČEZ, MARTIA)
Czech Association for Technical Equipment (MARTIA)
Czech Association of Regulated Energy Companies-ČSRES (ČEZ Distribuce) Czech-Israeli Joint Chamber of Commerce (ČEZ)
Czech-Russian Nuclear Industry Working Group-PSJE, MPO / ROSATOM (ÚJV Řež) Czech Institute of Internal Auditors-ČIIA (ČEZ)
Czech CIRED Committee (ČEZ Distribuce, Telco Pro Services)
Czech Gas Association (ČEZ)
Czech Dam Committee (ČEZ)
Czech Association of Energy Employers (ČEZ, Energotrans)
Developers Club (HORMEN CE)
EKO-ENERGOSVAZ ČR (ČEZ Energo)
EU Battery Alliance (ČEZ)
EU DSO entity (ČEZ Distribuce)
EURELECTRIC Blockchain Discussion Platform (ČEZ, ČEZ Distribuce)
European Association for black and brown coal - EURACOAL (Severočeské doly) European Atomic Forum-FORATOM (ČEZ)
European Federation of Energy Traders - EFET (ČEZ)
European Federation of Energy Traders Deutschland (Verband Deutscher Energiehändler e.V.) (ČEZ) European Federation of Energy Traders Legal Committee-EFET (ČEZ)
European Liability Insurance for the Nuclear Industry-ELINI (ČEZ)
European Network for Inspection and Qualification (ČEZ)
European Nuclear Installations Safety Standards (ČEZ)
European Utility Requirements (ČEZ)
Krušnohoří Euroregion (ČEZ)
European Association for Science and Research on Generation II and III Reactors (Nuclear Generation
-
and III Association)-NUGENIA (ČEZ, ÚJV Řež)
United Nations Economic Commission for Europe - UNECE (Severočeské doly) European Nuclear Society (ČEZ)
European Raw Alliance (ČEZ)
European Energy Forum-EEF (ČEZ)
European Association of Coal Combustion Product Manufacturers-ECOBA (ČEZ Energetické produkty)
European EE-EDSO Distribution System Operators' Association (ČEZ Distribuce) Hellenic Association of Energy Trading & Supply Companies-ESEPIE (ČEZ) Mining Company of the Krušné Mountains-HSPO (Revitrans)
Economic and Social Council of the Chomutov Region (Severočeské doly) Economic and Social Council of Teplicko (Severočeské doly)
Chamber of Commerce of the City of Prague (HORMEN CE)
Czech Chamber of Commerce (ČEZ, HORMEN CE)
IFE Halden-Institute for Energy Technology (ÚJV Řež)
Information Systems Audit and Control Association-ISACA (ČEZ)
Innovation to us - I2US (ČEZ)
Czech Institute of Directors-CIoD (ČEZ)
International Electric Research Exchange-IERE (ČEZ)
International Emissions Trading Association (ČEZ)
International Telecommunication Union (ČEZ Distribuce)
International Facility Professionals Worldwide-IFMA (KART)
International WWER Radioactive Waste Operations Benchmarking System (ČEZ)
Czech Pellet Cluster (ČEZ)
CFO Club (ČEZ)
Commissioner for Nuclear Energy-CEA (ÚJV Řež)
Czech Chamber of Tax Advisers-KDP ČR (ČEZ)
Regional Economic and Social Council of the Ústí nad Labem Region (Severočeské doly) Leaders for Climate Action (Inven Capital SICAV, a.s.)
Lithuanian World Power Association (ČEZ)
International Atomic Energy Agency-MAAE/IAEA (ÚJV Řež)
Modbus Organization (Domat Control System)
National Center for Energy Savings (ČEZ)
National Organization of the European Eurachem Network (ČEZ)
Czech Machinery Cluster (ČEZ Energetické služby)
Neutral Internet eXchange-NIX (Telco Pro Services)
Nordic Association of Electricity Traders-NAET (ČEZ) Chomutov District Chamber of Commerce (Severočeské doly)
Most District Chamber of Commerce (ČEZ, ČEZ Energetické produkty, PRODECO, Severočeské doly) Třebíč District Chamber of Commerce (Severočeské doly)
Třebíč District Chamber of Commerce (ČEZ ENERGOSERVIS) Ústí nad Labem District Chamber of Commerce (MARTIA) People Management Forum (ČEZ)
Platform on Coal Regions in Transition (ČEZ) PRIME Alliance (ČEZ Distribuce)
Professional Chamber of Fire Protection (ČEZ Distribuce)
Preparatory Committee of the International Mining Congress - IOC WMC (Severočeské doly) Czech Quality Council (ČEZ)
Framework programs and projects EUROPEAID, Horizon 2020, Nuclear Safety Cooperation (ÚJV Řež) RECS International (ČEZ)
Brno Chamber of Commerce (AZ KLIMA) EC Coal and Steel Development Fund (ČEZ)
Czech Association of Regulated Electricity Companies (ČEZ Distribuce) Czech Association of Public Transport Companies (ČEZ ESCO)
Association of Railcar Holders and Operators Prague (SD - Kolejová doprava)
ASSOCIATION OF THE NEW TOWN OF PRAGUE (HORMEN CE) Solus Association (ČEZ Prodej)
Association of Large Energy Consumers -SVSE-working section of the Association of Power Engineering Managers (ČEZ)
Association of Manufacturers and Users of Explosives (Revitrans)
Association of Railway Freight Carriers of the Czech Republic-ŽESNAD CZ (SD - Kolejová doprava) Sigma 2 (ČEZ)
Czech-Chinese Joint Chamber (ČEZ)
Solar Association (ČEZ ESCO)
Society for Nuclear Safety and Equipment-GRS (ÚJV Řež)
Society for Public Lighting Development (ČEZ Energetické služby)
Society for Strategic Management, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship (ČEZ)
Society for Blasting Technology and Pyrotechnics (Revitrans)
Sustainable Nuclear Energy Technology Platform-SNETP (ČEZ, ÚJV Řež)
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Association (AirPlus)
Association of Building Entrepreneurs (HORMEN CE)
Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic (ČEZ, ČEZ Distribuce)
World Association of Nuclear Operators-WANO (ČEZ)
Technological Platform Sustainable Energy of the Czech Republic-TPUE (ČEZ) Mining Union (GEOMET s.r.o.)
TF-CSIRT Trusted Introducer (Telco Pro Services)
Union of Corporate Lawyers of the Czech Republic (ČEZ, Počerady Power Plant, Severočeské doly, Energotrans)
Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety-IRSN (ÚJV Řež)
State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety-SSTS NRS (ÚJV Řež) VGB PowerTech (ČEZ)
Independent ICT Industry Committee - VNICTP (Telco Pro Services) Bhabha Research Center-NPCIL (ÚJV Řež)
Electric Power Research Institute-EPRI (ČEZ, ÚJV Řež) World Nuclear Association-WNA (ČEZ)
World Nuclear Fuel Market (ČEZ)
Association of Mining and Petroleum Industry Employers-ZSDNP (Severočeské doly)
Slovakia
Association of Energy Service Providers in Slovakia-APES
Bohunice Civil Information Commission
Slovak Chamber of Civil Engineers
Slovak Council for Green Buildings
Slovak Union of Heat Generators
Association of Flats for Better Management of Apartment Houses-ZLSBD
Association of Housing Management in Slovakia-ZBHS
Association of Energy Suppliers
Energy Employers' Association
France
France Energie Eolienne (France Wind Energy)
Office franco-allemand pour la transition énergétique (French-German Office for Energy Transition)
Italy
FEDERESCO (Italian ESCO association)
FIRE (Italian Federation for energy efficiency)
UNTERNEHMERVERBRAND Suedtirol (Employers' Association of the Province of Bolzano)
Hungary
Magyar Energiakereskedők Szövetséges (Hungarian Energy Tarders' Association)
Germany
Baukammer Berlin (Berlin Chamber of Construction)
Bayerische Ingenieurkammer-Bau (Bavarian Chamber of Civil Engineers)
BAYERNenergie e. V.