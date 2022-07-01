CEZ a s : Membership of associations

Membership in Selected Professional Associations, Societies, and Cooperation Partnerships

GRI 102-13

The activities of associations are typically aimed at promoting the interests of members and improving the quality of the profession. The objectives supported include education, research, or representation of the profession in the public and international field. Such activities are very useful and are fully in line with legislation. However, in addition to its undeniable benefits, membership of associations also has its risks. Particularly in those groups which bring together representatives of competing companies. Like the notorious cartel agreements between competitors, decisions by associations encouraging members to coordinate their market behavior are prohibited by law. In particular, the most serious offenses are the coordination of prices of goods and services, the disaggregation of markets, including agreements to manipulate public procurement, and the restriction of generation volumes.

The competition compliance group of the legal services unit is currently carrying out specialized training to prevent these risks. Representatives of CEZ Group companies in associations including our competitors in the affected markets are addressed.

Czechia

Nuclear Energy Agency-NEA (ÚJV Řež)

AKU-BAT CZ (ČEZ)

Czech Energy Alliance (OSC)

U.S. institutions by means of agreements between nuclear regulators-NRC-SÚJB and ministries-USDOE-MIT CR (ÚJV Řež)

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants-ACCA (ČEZ) Association of Certified Fraud Examiners-ACFE (ČEZ)

Association of Energy Auditors-Energy Specialists (ČEZ Teplárenská)

Association of Energy Managers-AEM (ČEZ, ČEZ Energetické služby, OSC)

Association of Corrosion Engineers (ČEZ)

Czech Critical Infrastructure Association-AKI CR (ČEZ)

Association of Lifting Equipment Professionals (ČEZ)

Pressure Equipment Workers Association (ČEZ)

Association for the Development of Collective Bargaining and Labor Relations (ČEZ, Severočeské doly)

Association for the Utilization of Coal Combustion Products-ASVEP (ČEZ Energetické produkty)

Czech Heat Pump Association (ČEZ)

Association of Providers of Energy Services-APES (ENESA)

Social Responsibility Association (ČEZ)

Association of Technical Diagnosticians of Czechia (ČEZ)

Association of High Voltage Testing Laboratories (ČEZ, Energotrans)

Atomic Energy Research-AER (ČEZ)

BlueRe m.a. (ČEZ)

Business for Society (ČEZ)

Accumulation and Photovoltaics Guild-CAFT (ČEZ ESCO) Center of city of the future CIIRC ČVUT (ČEZ ESCO)

CIRED - International Conference on Electricity Distribution (ČEZ Distribuce)