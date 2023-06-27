Outcomes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ČEZ, a. s., held on June 26, 2023
The Ordinary General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., held on June 26, 2023, adopted the following resolutions:
Opening:
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects:
Mr. Petr Kasík as the chairperson of the General Meeting,
Mrs. Tereza Hošková as the keeper of the minutes of the General Meeting,
Mrs. Magda Brantová and Mrs. Nela Holoubková as verifiers of the minutes of the General Meeting, and Mr. Milan Vácha and Mr. Martin Hlaváček as scrutineers for the General Meeting.
Item 1: Company Bodies Reports
The General Meeting did not adopt any resolution concerning item 1 of the agenda.
Item 2: Approval of the Financial Statements of ČEZ, a. s., the Consolidated Financial Statements of CEZ Group and the Final Financial Statements of the company Elektrárna Dětmarovice, a.s. for the Year 2022
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the financial statements of ČEZ, a. s., prepared as of December 31, 2022.
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the consolidated financial statements of CEZ Group prepared as of December 31, 2022.
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., the final financial statements of the company Elektrárna Dětmarovice, a.s., prepared as of December 31, 2022.
Item 3: Decision on the Distribution of Profit of ČEZ, a. s.
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the distribution of the Company's 2022 profit amounting to CZK 63,821,965,977.45 and a portion of retained earnings amounting to CZK 14,186,549,077.55 as follows:
Share in profit to be distributed to shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "dividend") CZK 78,008,515,055.00.
The dividend is CZK 145 per share before tax.
The record date for entitlement to the dividend is June 30, 2023. Persons that will be shareholders of the Company on the record date for entitlement to the dividend shall be entitled to the dividend.
The above-mentioned amount of the dividend is calculated from the total number of Company shares issued. Dividend attributable to treasury shares held by the Company on the record date for entitlement to the dividend will not be paid. The amount corresponding to the dividend attributable to treasury shares held by the Company at the record date for the entitlement to the dividend will be transferred to the retained earnings account of previous years.
www.cez.cz
2
The dividend is payable on August 1, 2023. The dividend will be paid through Česká spořitelna, a.s., company reg. No. 45244782, with its registered office at Olbrachtova 1929/62, Praha 4, postcode 140 00, in the manner presented to this General Meeting and published on the Company's website at www.cez.cz under the "For Investors" link in the subsection concerning the 2023 General Meeting in the "General Meetings" section. The right to the dividend shall not expire before July 31, 2027.
Item 4: Decision on Donations Budget
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves a 2024 donations budget of CZK 250 million.
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves increasing the 2023 donations budget by CZK 50 million as compared to the resolution passed by the General Meeting on June 28, 2022, that is, to a total of CZK 200 million.
Item 5: Approval of the Remuneration Report ČEZ, a. s., for the Accounting Period of 2022
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the Remuneration Report of the Body Members of ČEZ, a. s., for the Accounting Period of 2022 (report pursuant to Section 121o et seq. of Act No. 256/2004 Sb.,
on capital market undertakings, as amended, for the accounting period of 2022), as submitted to the General Meeting by the Company's Board of Directors.
Item 6: Removal and Election of Supervisory Board Members
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., confirms as a member of the Supervisory Board of the company ČEZ, a. s., JUDr. PhDr. Vratislav Košťál, Ph.D., date of birth March 6, 1976, residing at J. Lébra 951, Kročehlavy, Postal Code 272 01 Kladno, who was appointed as a substitute Supervisory Board member on November 24, 2022.
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., confirms as a member of the Supervisory Board of the company ČEZ, a. s., Mgr. Václav Kučera, date of birth June 25, 1987, residing at Studentská 701/12, Dejvice, Postal Code 160 00 Praha 6, who was appointed as a substitute Supervisory Board member on November 24, 2022.
Item 7: Removal and Election of Audit Committee Members
The General Meeting did not adopt any resolution concerning item 7 of the agenda.
www.cez.cz
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 14:58:31 UTC.