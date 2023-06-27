The Ordinary General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., held on June 26, 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

Opening:

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects:

Mr. Petr Kasík as the chairperson of the General Meeting,

Mrs. Tereza Hošková as the keeper of the minutes of the General Meeting,

Mrs. Magda Brantová and Mrs. Nela Holoubková as verifiers of the minutes of the General Meeting, and Mr. Milan Vácha and Mr. Martin Hlaváček as scrutineers for the General Meeting.

Item 1: Company Bodies Reports

The General Meeting did not adopt any resolution concerning item 1 of the agenda.

Item 2: Approval of the Financial Statements of ČEZ, a. s., the Consolidated Financial Statements of CEZ Group and the Final Financial Statements of the company Elektrárna Dětmarovice, a.s. for the Year 2022

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the financial statements of ČEZ, a. s., prepared as of December 31, 2022. The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the consolidated financial statements of CEZ Group prepared as of December 31, 2022. The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., the final financial statements of the company Elektrárna Dětmarovice, a.s., prepared as of December 31, 2022.

Item 3: Decision on the Distribution of Profit of ČEZ, a. s.

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the distribution of the Company's 2022 profit amounting to CZK 63,821,965,977.45 and a portion of retained earnings amounting to CZK 14,186,549,077.55 as follows:

Share in profit to be distributed to shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "dividend") CZK 78,008,515,055.00.

The dividend is CZK 145 per share before tax.

The record date for entitlement to the dividend is June 30, 2023. Persons that will be shareholders of the Company on the record date for entitlement to the dividend shall be entitled to the dividend.

The above-mentioned amount of the dividend is calculated from the total number of Company shares issued. Dividend attributable to treasury shares held by the Company on the record date for entitlement to the dividend will not be paid. The amount corresponding to the dividend attributable to treasury shares held by the Company at the record date for the entitlement to the dividend will be transferred to the retained earnings account of previous years.