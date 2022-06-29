CEZ a s : Outcomes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ČEZ, a. s., held on June 28 and 29, 2022

Outcomes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ČEZ, a. s., held on June 28 and 29, 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., the proceedings of which had commenced on June 28, 2022, and had ended on June 29, 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

Opening (on June 28, 2022):

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects:

Mr. Petr Kasík as the chairperson of the General Meeting,

Mrs. Tereza Hošková as the keeper of the minutes of the General Meeting,

Mrs. Natálie Uxová and Mrs. Markéta Doskočilová as verifiers of the minutes of the General Meeting, and

Mr. Milan Vácha and Mr. Martin Hlaváček as scrutineers for the General Meeting.

Item 1: Company Bodies Reports

The General Meeting did not adopt any resolution concerning item 1 of the agenda.

Item 2: Approval of the Financial Statements of ČEZ, a. s., and the Consolidated Financial Statements of CEZ Group for the Year 2021

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the financial statements of ČEZ, a. s., prepared as of December 31, 2021. The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the consolidated financial statements of CEZ Group prepared as of December 31, 2021.

Item 3: Decision on the Distribution of Profit of ČEZ, a. s.

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the distribution of the Company's 2021 profit amounting to CZK 4,406,893,805.66 and a portion of retained earnings amounting to CZK 21,416,614,626.34 as follows: Share in profit to be distributed to shareholders (the "dividend") ………. CZK 25,823,508,432.00 The dividend is CZK 48 per share before tax.

The record date for entitlement to the dividend is July 4, 2022. Entities that will be shareholders of the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will be entitled to the dividend.

The above-mentioned amount of the dividend is calculated from the total number of Company shares issued. The dividend allocated to treasury shares held by the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will not be paid. The amount corresponding to the dividend on treasury shares held by the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will be transferred to the retained earnings account.

The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022. The dividend will be paid through Česká spořitelna, a.s., company reg. No. 45244782, having its registered office at Olbrachtova 1929/62, Praha 4, postcode 140 00, in the manner presented to this General Meeting and published on the Company's website at www.cez.cz under the "Investors" link, in the subsection concerning the 2022 General Meeting in the "General Meetings" section together with the Board of Directors' draft resolution within this item of the General Meeting agenda, with the exception of (i) information on the payment date of the dividend, which shall be November 1, 2022, and (ii) deadline for the payment of the dividend, which shall be October 31, 2026.