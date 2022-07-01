CEZ a s : Sustainability linked financing framework

Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework - March 2022

1. Introduction

ČEZ Group at a glance

According to the Czech Energy Regulatory Office and our internal data, ČEZ Group (thereafter 'ČEZ', 'the Group' or 'the Company') is the largest electricity generation and distribution company in the Czech Republic. Employing more than 30,000 employees, ČEZ Group is one of the largest economic entities in the Czech Republic and Central Europe. As of June 30, 2021, the consolidated ČEZ Group consisted of 194 companies performing different business activities. The core business is located in the Czech Republic, however the Group widely operates in Western, Central, and SouthEastern Europe, in particular in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Turkey.

ČEZ Group's main business activity is the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat. ČEZ Group's activities also include commodity trading, trade and sale of natural gas, and, in particular, the provision of comprehensive energy services, which, together with electromobility, form ČEZ Group's fast-growing business sector.

The largest shareholder of the parent company ČEZ, a. s. is the Czech Republic with a nearly 70% stake in the company's stated capital. ČEZ shares are traded on the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges and included in the PX and WIG-CEE exchange indices. ČEZ's market capitalization was CZK 432 bn as of January 31, 2022.

The mission is to provide safe and reliable energy to its customers and society at large. The long-term vision is to be a driver and incubator of innovations, a leader in the field of modern energy, and the everyday partner for solving energy needs of customers. Among others, VISION 2030 - Clean Energy for Tomorrow, ČEZ Group's accelerated strategy, shall lead to this goal. Next to that, ČEZ Group's business activities are governed by strict ethical standards that include responsible behaviour toward employees, society, and the environment. As part of its business activities, it adheres to the principles of sustainable development with an emphasis on the area of ESG, which is an integral part of its management. Donorship forms an integral part of corporate responsibility, and the ČEZ Foundation has been helping in all areas across the Czech Republic since 2002.

ČEZ Group emphasizes the implementation of global climate goals and the decarbonization of its portfolio in accordance with the Paris Agreement, and the environmental impact of its business in general. In the areas of environmental protection, social relations, and corporate governance, ČEZ Group has made specific commitments, including a commitment to reduce the CO2 emissions intensity of electricity generation by more than 50% by 2030 and an overall ambition to rank among the top 20 percent of European energy companies in ESG rating by 2023.

Playing a leading role to the energy transition

ČEZ Group believes the energy sector needs to play a leading role in climate and environmental protection and as a leader in the traditional energy industry ČEZ is aware and accepting its duty to act. The Group strategy is based on three priorities: to actively respond to new challenges of the 21st Century (1), by offering a wide range of products and services focused on its customers' energy requirements (2), while strengthening its position in Europe via investments into prospective low carbon emissions energy assets (3).

The pivotal areas on this path are energy decentralization and emission-free sources, with a particular focus on renewables and development of modern technologies.

In the Czech Republic, the main business of the Group is to produce and distribute electricity and heat. The production portfolio consists of nuclear, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, gas and coal1 sources. Furthermore, to its customers such as households, firms, and municipalities, ČEZ Group offers facilities for the production and storage of electricity and provides comprehensive ESCO energy services, for example, in conjunction with savings. Moreover, ČEZ Group also focuses on innovation, being a shareholder in a number of cleantech companies in modern power engineering, and its subsidiaries heavily invest in scientific projects and R&D.

On the field of renewables, ČEZ currently operates wind parks with a capacity of 142 MW2, mainly in Germany and the Czech Republic. In the Czech Republic, ČEZ is the largest producer of electricity from renewable sources, which consists of hydro (1 961 MW, out of which 1 170 MW pumped-storage hydro), photovoltaic power plants (125 MW), and

CEZ Group's coal power plants are using mostly lignite from CEZ's own mine. External sales of coal on the total consolidated revenues are expected to decrease from 2% in 2020 to around 1% in 2025 and to close to 0% in 2030. Installed capacity as of 30 th June 2021.

