CEZ a s : The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., Held on June 28 and 29, 2022, Approved Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

I n t e r n a l I n f o r m a t i o n

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., Held on June 28 and 29, 2022, Approved Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., the proceedings of which commenced on June 28, 2022, approved on June 29, 2022 amendment of the company's Articles of Association effective from June 30, 2022. For full wording of the Articles of Association reflecting this amendment see file "Uplne zneni stanov 20220630 EN. pdf".