    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
2022-06-29
1107.50 CZK   -5.58%
CEZ A S : The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., Held on June 28 and 29, 2022, Approved Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association
PU
CEZ A S : Changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee
PU
CEZ A S : Notice on Payment of Dividend
PU
CEZ a s : The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., Held on June 28 and 29, 2022, Approved Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
ČEZ, a. s.

Company Id. 45274649

I n t e r n a l I n f o r m a t i o n

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., Held on June 28 and 29, 2022, Approved Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., the proceedings of which commenced on June 28, 2022, approved on June 29, 2022 amendment of the company's Articles of Association effective from June 30, 2022. For full wording of the Articles of Association reflecting this amendment see file "Uplne zneni stanov 20220630 EN. pdf".

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
