CEZ a s : Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervisory Board

Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervisory Board
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CEZ, a. s., elected Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera as a substitute members of the Supervisory Board of CEZ, a. s., effective from November 24. until the next General Meeting.
ČEZ, a. s.
Company Id. 45274649
