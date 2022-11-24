CEZ a s : Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervisory Board

Financials CZK USD Sales 2022 290 B 12 342 M 12 342 M Net income 2022 65 386 M 2 782 M 2 782 M Net Debt 2022 103 B 4 369 M 4 369 M P/E ratio 2022 6,62x Yield 2022 8,95% Capitalization 432 B 18 383 M 18 383 M EV / Sales 2022 1,84x EV / Sales 2023 1,50x Nbr of Employees 27 500 Free-Float 30,0% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 805,00 CZK Average target price 1 101,15 CZK Spread / Average Target 36,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. -1.27% 18 383 NEXTERA ENERGY -9.04% 167 140 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -6.88% 75 220 SOUTHERN COMPANY -3.24% 71 732 IBERDROLA, S.A. 3.36% 69 339 ENEL S.P.A. -27.48% 53 344