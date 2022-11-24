Advanced search
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:24 2022-11-24 am EST
808.50 CZK   -0.98%
04:24aCez A S : Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervisory Board
PU
11/21Cez A S : Notes Redemption Notice
PU
11/21Cez A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
CEZ a s : Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervisory Board

11/24/2022 | 04:24am EST
I n t e r n a l I n f o r m a t i o n

Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervisory Board

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CEZ, a. s., elected Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera as a substitute members of the Supervisory Board of CEZ, a. s., effective from November 24. until the next General Meeting.

ČEZ, a. s.

Company Id. 45274649

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 290 B 12 342 M 12 342 M
Net income 2022 65 386 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net Debt 2022 103 B 4 369 M 4 369 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,62x
Yield 2022 8,95%
Capitalization 432 B 18 383 M 18 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 805,00 CZK
Average target price 1 101,15 CZK
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-1.27%18 383
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.04%167 140
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.88%75 220
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.24%71 732
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.36%69 339
ENEL S.P.A.-27.48%53 344