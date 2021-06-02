CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 106 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1084 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 447 701 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1082 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 004 018 MWh
Marek Sviták , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Temelín
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:46:03 UTC.