  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/02 06:13:31 am
631.25 CZK   +0.84%
07:47aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 106 / 2021
PU
01:35aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 2/6/2021
PU
06/01CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 105 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 106 / 2021

06/02/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1084 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 447 701 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1082 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 004 018 MWh

Marek Sviták , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Temelín

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 199 B 9 538 M 9 538 M
Net income 2021 19 002 M 911 M 911 M
Net Debt 2021 120 B 5 771 M 5 771 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 338 B 16 273 M 16 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 608,95 CZK
Last Close Price 631,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.21.55%16 273
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.52%141 459
ENEL S.P.A.-2.56%100 389
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.67%84 697
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.31%76 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.05%67 149