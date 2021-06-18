CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 118 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1069 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 862 173 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1073 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 418 815 MWh
Marek Sviták , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Temelín
