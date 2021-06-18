CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 118 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 203 B 9 462 M 9 462 M Net income 2021 19 341 M 904 M 904 M Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 351 M 6 351 M P/E ratio 2021 16,8x Yield 2021 6,21% Capitalization 337 B 15 745 M 15 748 M EV / Sales 2021 2,34x EV / Sales 2022 2,37x Nbr of Employees 30 700 Free-Float 28,5% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 618,05 CZK Last Close Price 629,50 CZK Spread / Highest target 20,7% Spread / Average Target -1,82% Spread / Lowest Target -30,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CEZ, A. S. 22.23% 15 745 NEXTERA ENERGY -3.33% 146 285 ENEL S.P.A. -2.38% 97 832 IBERDROLA, S.A. -7.52% 81 632 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 11.86% 78 783 SOUTHERN COMPANY 2.52% 67 064