CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 131 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1075 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 404 762 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the outage
-
Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 790 MWh
Marek Sviták , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Temelín
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:03:02 UTC.