CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 132 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 204 B 9 403 M 9 403 M Net income 2021 19 439 M 896 M 896 M Net Debt 2021 143 B 6 583 M 6 583 M P/E ratio 2021 15,9x Yield 2021 6,44% Capitalization 321 B 14 794 M 14 801 M EV / Sales 2021 2,27x EV / Sales 2022 2,28x Nbr of Employees 30 700 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 600,00 CZK Average target price 618,58 CZK Spread / Average Target 3,10% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 16.50% 15 889 NEXTERA ENERGY -2.80% 144 872 ENEL S.P.A. -4.25% 97 216 IBERDROLA, S.A. -12.14% 78 310 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 9.94% 76 707 SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.07% 65 138