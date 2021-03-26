CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 60 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1073 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 192 381 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 222 649 MWh
