CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 03/25
543 CZK   -0.18%
03:43aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 60 / 2021
PU
03:15aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 26/3/2021
PU
03/25CEZ A S  : Bohdan Zronek to Continue as Members of the Board of Directors ČEZ
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 60 / 2021

03/26/2021 | 03:43am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1073 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 192 381 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 222 649 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 212 B 9 548 M 9 548 M
Net income 2021 19 272 M 868 M 868 M
Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 118 M 6 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 7,63%
Capitalization 291 B 13 088 M 13 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 564,46 CZK
Last Close Price 543,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.5.44%13 211
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.80%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.1.81%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.15%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.09%71 022
ORSTED A/S-20.93%65 235
