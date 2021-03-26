CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 60 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 212 B 9 548 M 9 548 M Net income 2021 19 272 M 868 M 868 M Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 118 M 6 118 M P/E ratio 2021 15,0x Yield 2021 7,63% Capitalization 291 B 13 088 M 13 101 M EV / Sales 2021 2,01x EV / Sales 2022 2,16x Nbr of Employees 31 704 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 564,46 CZK Last Close Price 543,00 CZK Spread / Highest target 30,4% Spread / Average Target 3,95% Spread / Lowest Target -19,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CEZ, A. S. 5.44% 13 211 NEXTERA ENERGY -4.80% 148 010 ENEL S.P.A. 1.81% 99 221 IBERDROLA, S.A. -6.15% 81 305 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 3.09% 71 022 ORSTED A/S -20.93% 65 235