    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/26 04:18:01 am
585.25 CZK   -1.14%
01:48aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 26/4/2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 79 / 2021

04/26/2021 | 04:16am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the outage
  • Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 213 479 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 036 302 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 9 884 M 9 884 M
Net income 2021 19 213 M 901 M 901 M
Net Debt 2021 148 B 6 922 M 6 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 317 B 14 805 M 14 871 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 584,16 CZK
Last Close Price 592,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.14.95%14 805
NEXTERA ENERGY1.41%153 463
ENEL S.P.A.5.55%107 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.04%89 319
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.05%76 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.35%69 162
