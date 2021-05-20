CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 97 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the outage
-
Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 213 479 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1081 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 664 841 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:31:04 UTC.