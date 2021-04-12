Log in
CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 12/4/2021

04/12/2021
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 487 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 590 924 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

CEZ a.s. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 212 B 9 688 M 9 688 M
Net income 2021 19 272 M 881 M 881 M
Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 208 M 6 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 306 B 13 988 M 13 992 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 578,95 CZK
Last Close Price 571,50 CZK
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.9.71%13 988
NEXTERA ENERGY1.02%152 875
ENEL S.P.A.3.84%103 796
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.62%86 610
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.53%75 029
ORSTED A/S-15.56%70 484
