Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 06/14
637.5 CZK   +0.39%
01:20aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 15/6/2021
PU
06/14CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 114 / 2021
PU
06/11CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 113 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 15/6/2021

06/15/2021 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 7 - outage
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 445 098 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 05:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
01:20aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 15/6/2021
PU
06/14CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 114 / 2021
PU
06/11CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 113 / 2021
PU
06/11CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/6/2021
PU
06/10CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 112 / 2021
PU
06/10CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 10/6/2021
PU
06/09EBRD to extend 60 mln euros loan to Bulgarian Eurohold
RE
06/09CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 111 / 2021
PU
06/09CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 9/6/2021
PU
06/08CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 110 / 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 203 B 9 663 M 9 663 M
Net income 2021 19 357 M 924 M 924 M
Net Debt 2021 135 B 6 457 M 6 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 6,14%
Capitalization 341 B 16 272 M 16 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 617,97 CZK
Last Close Price 637,50 CZK
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.23.79%16 272
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.74%144 147
ENEL S.P.A.-3.07%98 622
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%81 918
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.33%78 406
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.94%67 594