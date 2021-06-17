Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/17 04:13:20 am
632 CZK   +0.88%
03:54aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 17/6/2021
PU
03:48aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 117 / 2021
PU
06/16CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 116 / 2021
PU
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 17/6/2021

06/17/2021 | 03:54am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 485 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 483 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 495 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 514 962 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 07:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 203 B 9 534 M 9 534 M
Net income 2021 19 341 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 399 M 6 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 335 B 15 970 M 15 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 618,05 CZK
Last Close Price 626,50 CZK
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.21.65%15 970
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.99%143 774
ENEL S.P.A.-0.76%101 154
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.41%84 024
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.19%78 314
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.70%66 673