CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 03/17
541 CZK   +0.74%
02:42aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 18/3/2021
PU
03/17CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 17/3/2021
PU
03/16CEZ A S  : Interest Payment Notice
PU
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 18/3/2021

03/18/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 503 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 6 - outage

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 711 547 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

CEZ a.s. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
