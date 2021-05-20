Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 05/18
623 CZK   +1.80%
01:16aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 20/5/2021
PU
05/19CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 96 / 2021
PU
05/19CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 19/5/2021
PU
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 20/5/2021

05/20/2021 | 01:16am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on thermal and power effect, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 482 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 491 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 434 941 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 9 753 M 9 753 M
Net income 2021 19 002 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2021 120 B 5 763 M 5 763 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 6,36%
Capitalization 329 B 15 753 M 15 724 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 605,52 CZK
Last Close Price 613,50 CZK
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.20.97%15 753
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.82%141 793
ENEL S.P.A.-1.79%100 840
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.68%87 422
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.94%78 837
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.44%67 922