    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 23/6/2021

06/23/2021 | 02:25am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 482 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 479 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 495 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 722 702 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 203 B 9 476 M 9 476 M
Net income 2021 19 341 M 905 M 905 M
Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 360 M 6 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 6,18%
Capitalization 339 B 15 814 M 15 859 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 633,00 CZK
Average target price 618,05 CZK
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.22.23%15 814
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.94%145 363
ENEL S.P.A.-2.03%98 113
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.61%81 498
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.65%77 230
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.74%65 720