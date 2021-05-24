Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 24/5/2021
CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 98 / 2021
PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND FROM PROFIT OF 2020 : CZK 52 per share
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 24/5/2021

05/24/2021 | 03:53am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on thermal and power effect, Reactor power is 99 %, Turbine generator output - 484 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 493 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 621 508 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 07:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
