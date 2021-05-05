Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 5/5/2021

05/05/2021 | 02:17am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 491 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 485 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 493 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 733 034 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 9 780 M 9 780 M
Net income 2021 20 156 M 937 M 937 M
Net Debt 2021 148 B 6 862 M 6 862 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 6,14%
Capitalization 322 B 14 955 M 14 968 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 589,52 CZK
Last Close Price 601,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.16.70%14 955
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.89%148 462
ENEL S.P.A.-0.85%100 205
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.44%85 057
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.07%77 522
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.52%70 314