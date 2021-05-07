CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/5/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe

Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe

Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489 MWe

Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe



Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 827 821 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany