CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/5/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 827 821 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany
