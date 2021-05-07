Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 05/05
602 CZK   +0.17%
CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/5/2021
PU
CEZ, A. S.  : quaterly earnings release
CEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 87 / 2021
PU
CEZ a s : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/5/2021

05/07/2021 | 01:09am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 827 821 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , Spokesman of the ČEZ Group, Nuclear Power Plant Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
CEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 7/5/2021
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 9 872 M 9 872 M
Net income 2021 20 412 M 958 M 958 M
Net Debt 2021 145 B 6 785 M 6 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 319 B 14 949 M 14 984 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.16.89%14 949
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.07%144 715
ENEL S.P.A.0.16%101 110
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.08%86 371
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.52%76 429
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.54%69 287